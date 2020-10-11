Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €80.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.39 ($86.35).

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €2.64 ($3.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €85.64 ($100.75). The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,785 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.34. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

