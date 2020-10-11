Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Mail from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 3,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

