RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RPM. Bank of America increased their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 751,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 39.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RPM International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

