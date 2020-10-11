S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Research Coverage Started at CSFB

CSFB started coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Sunday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS SCPPF remained flat at $$5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

