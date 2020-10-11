salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,871,950.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $3,871,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $3,765,600.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $3,751,950.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $3,773,100.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total transaction of $3,691,950.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $3,620,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,620,700.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $3,638,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.71, for a total value of $3,790,650.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.88, for a total transaction of $3,703,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $265.98. 4,225,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $50,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

