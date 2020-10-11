Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €94.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €106.92 ($125.79).

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) on Thursday, hitting €117.25 ($137.94). The stock had a trading volume of 203,408 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €116.68 and its 200-day moving average is €102.80. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

