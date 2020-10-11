Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Adyen stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. Adyen has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

