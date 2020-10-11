SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBFFF traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.90.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
