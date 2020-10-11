SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBFFF traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

