SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock remained flat at $$12.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.