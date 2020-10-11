SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,843. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

