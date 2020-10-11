Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Acquires $5,447,023.74 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,447,023.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,472,098.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.02. 5,985,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 187.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.