Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shore Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

