Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Siemens in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,828. Siemens has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.