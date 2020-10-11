Simmons Initiates Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.77.

RUN traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,187,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,114. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,135.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,151,005 shares of company stock worth $310,674,422 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

