SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SONVY. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 10,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.76. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

