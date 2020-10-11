South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,959. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

