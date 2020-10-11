Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases $551,310.84 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 91,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $551,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, W Whitney George bought 73,358 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $440,148.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, W Whitney George purchased 26,699 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $158,859.05.

On Monday, September 21st, W Whitney George purchased 23,301 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,039.01.

On Thursday, September 10th, W Whitney George acquired 19,072 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $118,246.40.

On Tuesday, September 8th, W Whitney George bought 700 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,284.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $63,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, W Whitney George purchased 25,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $156,250.00.

FUND stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 18,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,123. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 39,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 585,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

