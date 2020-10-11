Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases $551,310.84 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 91,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $551,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 6th, W Whitney George bought 73,358 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $440,148.00.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, W Whitney George purchased 26,699 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $158,859.05.
- On Monday, September 21st, W Whitney George purchased 23,301 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,039.01.
- On Thursday, September 10th, W Whitney George acquired 19,072 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $118,246.40.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, W Whitney George bought 700 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,284.00.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $63,200.00.
- On Tuesday, July 28th, W Whitney George purchased 25,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $156,250.00.
FUND stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 18,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,123. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 39,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 585,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.
Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.