SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after buying an additional 861,397 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 214.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after buying an additional 811,686 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

