STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 340,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,409. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.96 and a beta of 1.43. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,888,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,234,000 after buying an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 86,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

