Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Stamps.com stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $263.53. 177,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,748. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.88.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $464,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,576 shares of company stock valued at $65,600,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

