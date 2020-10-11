Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

