Stelco Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.00 million.

Stelco has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.50.

