Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.88.

SRCL stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 261,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 11,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

