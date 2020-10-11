Steris (NYSE:STE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stephens

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.50.

STE stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.45. 550,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33. Steris has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Steris’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after buying an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth $84,605,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steris by 4,021,612.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,729 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth about $33,465,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 471.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

