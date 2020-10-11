Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SEOAY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 10,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

