Sumco Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sumco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.07 million. Sumco had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUOPY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumco in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Sumco in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sumco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. Sumco has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

