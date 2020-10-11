Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NOVA stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $33.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 640,692 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director C Park Shaper sold 300,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $8,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $787,835.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,851.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,902,378 shares of company stock valued at $383,394,075.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

