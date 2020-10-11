Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

TCRR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 81,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,118. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

