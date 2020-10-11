Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 296,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

