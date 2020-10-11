Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $18,221,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 565,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 395,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,983,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

