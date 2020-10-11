TheStreet Downgrades PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDL BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

In other PDL BioPharma news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,728,150.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 1,226,141 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth $3,850,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 11.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

