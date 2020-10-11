TheStreet Upgrades Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

In other Retractable Technologies news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $41,233 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

