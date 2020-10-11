TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Get TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKYMY remained flat at $$11.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.67 million. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts predict that TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (TKYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.