TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on TORM in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TORM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -412.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 17.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 21,463.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

