TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 680,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TPI Composites by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 93,458 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

