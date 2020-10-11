TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 71,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,471. The company has a market capitalization of $363.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.83. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $37,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

