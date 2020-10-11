Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Trecora Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 48.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth $61,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

