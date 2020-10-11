Truist Securiti Comments on Square, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of Square stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.06 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $188.74.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Square by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

