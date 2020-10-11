TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS TTGPF remained flat at $$2.65 on Thursday. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

