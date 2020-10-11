UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOY remained flat at $$8.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $8.47.

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

