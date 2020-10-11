UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.48).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €41.28 ($48.56). 2,172,867 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.79.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

