UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €144.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.23 ($167.33).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €156.25 ($183.82). 197,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €150.83 and its 200-day moving average is €143.36.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

