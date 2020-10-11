Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 1,574,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.