VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VALEO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

VALEO/S stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 7,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. VALEO/S has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

