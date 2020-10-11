Vection Technologies Limited (VR1.AX) (ASX:VR1) Insider Acquires A$6,500,000.00 in Stock

Vection Technologies Limited (VR1.AX) (ASX:VR1) insider Gianmarco Biagi purchased 50,000,000 shares of Vection Technologies Limited (VR1.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,500,000.00 ($4,642,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vection Technologies Limited (VR1.AX) Company Profile

Vection Technologies Limited, a multinational software company, offers real-time technologies for industrial companies in Australia. It operates in two segments, IT Development and Outsourced Services. The company offers Frame-S, a collaborative platform for viewing 3D projects in virtual reality; virtual and augmented reality products; 3D real-time configurator; 3D-modeling; 3D rendering, which transfers 3D models into images or videos with graphic details; and Mindesk that helps in designing and editing CAD project in virtual reality.

