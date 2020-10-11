Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Sells $1,179,405.27 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,099 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.73, for a total transaction of $1,179,405.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 596 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $162,457.68.

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.12. 513,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,745. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $298.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.