Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.15.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.95. The company had a trading volume of 877,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,744. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $167.62 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.97.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,442 shares of company stock worth $4,217,457. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.