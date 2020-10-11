Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

CSFB reissued their outperform rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

VTXPF remained flat at $$24.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. Victrex has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

