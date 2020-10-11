Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €163.50 ($192.35).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €137.66 ($161.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

