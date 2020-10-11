Warburg Research Reiterates “€19.60” Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.35 ($19.24).

Shares of ETR:SZU traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting €14.54 ($17.11). 909,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.25. Suedzucker has a one year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a one year high of €17.76 ($20.89).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

